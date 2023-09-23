AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Vice ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

