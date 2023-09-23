Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 372.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Affirm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.06.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

