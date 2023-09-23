Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,135.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.82.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

