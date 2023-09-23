Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,135.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.