Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $286.64 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

