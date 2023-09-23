Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $286.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

