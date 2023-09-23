Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.82. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AATG opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.90) on Friday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.32. The company has a market cap of £128.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1,812.50.
About Albion Technology & General VCT
