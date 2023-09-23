Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.82. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AATG opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.90) on Friday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.32. The company has a market cap of £128.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1,812.50.

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

About Albion Technology & General VCT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.