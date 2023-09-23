Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $106.72

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.72 and last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 717622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

