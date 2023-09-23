Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

