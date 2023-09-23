AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 1,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Raymond James cut AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.



AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

