American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 4.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

