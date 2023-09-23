American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Cut by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $166.34 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $165.91 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.34.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

