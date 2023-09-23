Analysts Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) PT at $8.60

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.31 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -46.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

