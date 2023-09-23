Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $57.47

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Ovintiv by 35.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 211,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

