Anpario (LON:ANP) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.65) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

LON ANP opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.93. The company has a market capitalization of £55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 0.86. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($6.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

