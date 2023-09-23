ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 34.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AETUF
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.