ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $899.83 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 34.54%.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

