ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.34.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 284,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

