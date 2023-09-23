ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.34.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
