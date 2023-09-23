Arden Trust Co Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

