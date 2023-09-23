Arden Trust Co Has $579,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.