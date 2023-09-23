Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

