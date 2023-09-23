Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

