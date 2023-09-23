Ark (ARK) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $104.28 million and $124.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002512 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002166 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003527 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,785,182 coins and its circulating supply is 175,785,066 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.