ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Down 1.6 %

About ARM

Shares of ARM opened at 51.32 on Tuesday. ARM has a twelve month low of 49.85 and a twelve month high of 69.00.

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.