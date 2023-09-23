Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,680 shares of company stock worth $2,588,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

