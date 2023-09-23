Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $264.00 at Citigroup

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $250.00 to $264.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Shares of AJG opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $237.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

