Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Ashland were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 403.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $36,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

