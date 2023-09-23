Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 502 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 37.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 56.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $508.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.52.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.19.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

