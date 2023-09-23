Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

