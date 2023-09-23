Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $681.48 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $715.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.