Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $206,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.42.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

