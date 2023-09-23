Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

