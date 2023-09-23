Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.