Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.