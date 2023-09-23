Avion Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $457,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

