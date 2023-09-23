Axie Infinity Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $624.30 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00016628 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,571.43 or 1.00007888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,643 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,295,642.9338294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.46355514 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $24,169,990.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.