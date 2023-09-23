Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 143.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SMH opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

