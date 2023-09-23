Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $807,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

