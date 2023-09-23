Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

