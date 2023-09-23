Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 92.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $40.03 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

