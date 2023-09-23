Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

