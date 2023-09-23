Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,046,000 after acquiring an additional 735,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 422,316 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

