Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

