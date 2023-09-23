Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

AMT stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $165.91 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.11.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

