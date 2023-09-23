Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 41,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $171.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

