Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 27th.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

