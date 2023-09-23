Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 213 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

