Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.53 and a 200 day moving average of $287.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

