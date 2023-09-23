Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 721,597 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $42,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $42,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares in the company, valued at $948,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

