Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,563 shares of company stock worth $1,218,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ICE opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

