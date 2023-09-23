Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

